Prosper Harisson Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], says his outfit does not really need a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Premier League has been without a major headline sponsor since 2018.

The last sponsorship for the topflight was when Zylofon Cash signed a five-year deal worth $10m.

However, the deal was abruptly cancelled following the premiering of the ‘Number 12’ video documentary that indicted several match officials and some hierarchy members of the GFA.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League has kicked off without a major headline sponsor.

According to Mr Addo, they are seeking for sponsors and not a major headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League and other competitions.

“We don’t really need a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League but we need more sponsors,” he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

“A clean example is the English Premier League where they don’t have a headline sponsor but have various sponsors,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 2020/21 ended without a headline sponsor.