The Adom FM Ballot Box train is currently underway at the Mamprobi Neighbourhood Centre also known as ‘Christmas in Egypt’ in the Ablekuma South constituency.

The event, meant to throw light on election-related issues every electioneering year, is organised by Ghana’s No. 1 radio station, Adom FM, and seeks to promote an all-inclusive and issues-based debate among constituents and their political representatives.

Constituents during the programme will be given the platform to outline their grievances and demand answers from their political leaders in the constituency.

MORE STORIES:

Expected to grace the occasion are Dr Alfred Okoye Vanderpuije, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, District Chief Executive for Ablekuma South Sub-Metropolitan District and chiefs and people of the area.

Adom FM’s Ballot Box is live on Adom TV, Adom 106.3 FM and Asempa 94.7 FM.