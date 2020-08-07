The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Novihoho Afaglo, has questioned the honesty on the part of the government to its citizens regarding the recovery figures of Covid-19 cases.

According to him, all indications point to the fact that the government seems to have lost interest in the war against Covid-19 while focusing on voter’s identification cards and votes.

Mr Afaglo said the government has demonstrated clearly on a number of occasions that the votes of the people are more important and paramount to it than the health needs of the people, hence allowing the election of parliamentary candidates during the restrictions era and the subsequent voter registration exercise.

“If you watch the trend of recovery for Covid-19 cases in Ghana, you will realise that it started increasing after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries and the Electoral Commission’s (EC) static decision to compile a new voters register,” he said.

The CEO said based on these overnight recovery statistics, communicators of the NPP started trumpeting the achievement of the government in fighting Covid-19.

He again said the recalling of final year students of various schools ranging from the basic to the university level and the special arrangement by the EC to get those students in the Senior High Schools registered for voting while countries like Kenya and others have closed schools till 2021 suggest that the NPP government was more interested in the votes of the people than their health and safety.

“It is time the people begin to demand for evidence of recovery than just words,” he said.

He called on the people of Ghana to demand from their President the need to be more serious in the fight against Covid-19 than engaging in political gimmicks.