

After a successful community interaction between the electorate and their political leaders in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern region, the next stop for the Adom FM Ballot Box train will be at Ablekuma South Constituency in the Greater Accra region.

The Ballot Box, organised every electioneering year by Ghana’s No. 1 radio station, Adom FM, seeks to promote an all-inclusive and issues-based debate among constituents and their political representatives.

Constituents during the programme will be given the platform to outline their grievances and demand answers from their political leaders in the constituency.

RELATED STORY:

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Dr Alfred Okoye Vanderpuije, the District Chief Executive for Ablekuma South Sub-Metropolitan District as well as the chiefs in the area are expected to be in attendance.

Adom FM’s Ballot Box will be broadcasted live on Adom TV, Adom 106.3 FM and Asempa 94.7 FM from the Mamprobi Neighbourhood Centre also known as ‘Christmas in Egypt’ this Friday, August 7, 2020 at 5:pm.