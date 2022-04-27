Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah and his wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, stepped out in style Tuesday.

The couple were spotted at the enstoolment anniversary of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Oseu Tutu II.

The Asante monarch was enstooled as the Asantehene on April 26, 1999, making Tuesday, April 26, 2022, exactly 23 years after.

To celebration of his anniversary, Otumfuo held a thanksgiving service at the St Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Kumasi

The Adinkra Pie CEO and his wife were among the many prominent guests who joined Otumfuo’s celebration.

Arriving at the church premises, the couple was in a lovey-dovey mood.

In a video shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa, the husband and wife were showing a rare public display of affection.

The two walked arms-in-arms and were all smiles as they exchanged pleasantries with guests.

Anita Sefa Boakye’s known for wearing beautiful kente outfits decided to change her style.

Her husband wore white kente but she opted for a simple white gown.