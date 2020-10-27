Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, has predicted the fortunes of Dr Zanetor Rawlings in the December 7 polls.

Mr Coker is of a strong conviction that she will retain the Klottey Korley seat for the NDC.

He made the prediction on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen while listing some seats the NDC will retain and reclaim in the elections.

According to him, his conviction stems from the support the Rawlings family had from President Nana Akufo-Addo following the demise of their mother, Victoria Agbotui.

Though he did not emphatically state how that will happen, he maintained Dr Rawlings has President Akufo-Addo’s support and she will win.

However, when asked why Akufo-Addo will choose a parliamentary candidate of the opposition over that of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, he said the NPP candidate is just passing through the race.