Nana Ameyaw Manu, the life financier of Techiman Eleven Wonders, says his club stands to have a better future than Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

According to him, they have been in the Premier League barely five years but they have been able to build their training facilities and are on the verge of building their own stadium.

“We are a small club in the Premier League but we stand to have a better future than Kotoko and Hearts of Oak,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have a good team with good players. Should I even stop running the club, my kids will continue and make sure the club will be better but as it stands, we have a good future,” he said.

READ ALSO

The Techiman based club will kick off their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with an away game against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the season, the owner has demanded for a fair officiating.

“Every club in the Premier League is capable,” he said. “We were once cheated in Kumasi but I am imploring the referees to be fair in their dealings.

“We are all in football to make sure we develop our country but if you decide you will not be fair, then you are not helping to develop our football,” he added.

The new football season has been scheduled to start on November 13.