On Thursday, December 23, the Ghanaian-owned automobile bodybuilding and fabrication industry, ADDFRA LTD, hosted a thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate its 10th year of providing quality services to clients.

The event, held at the company’s premises at Mataheko, Accra, had the management of the company recognize and honour some of the hardworking staff and also attributed their successful achievement to loyal clients for their immense contributions.

Speaking at the anniversary event, the founder and CEO, Mr Francis Addai, recounted ADDFRA’s growth from a small garage with a total workforce of three (3) to now owning a big office space, adding over 60 employees (both permanent and contract workers) to the workforce.

He said, “ADDFRA LTD in 2016, the company was registered as a limited liability company in Ghana with a production capacity of 500 vehicles per year in both transport refrigeration and dry insulated boxes, using the technical know-how and supervision from Lamberet Construction Isotherms, the well-known French bodybuilder.”

Mr Addai emphasised that the company’s mission is to “establish itself as a leader in the Ghanaian automobile bodybuilding and fabrication industry as well as provide good quality products and services at a competitive price. We have built truck bodies and refrigeration units for clients in other countries, like Togo, Benin, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.”

ABOUT ADDFRA LTD

ADDFRA LTD was established in 2011 as an enterprise with the vision of producing quality customized automobile bodies on all kinds of trucks, trailers, and vans in the Ghanaian local market.

Based on quality improvement on special truck bodies and also into insulated boxes, it entered into a partnership agreement with CARRIER TRANSICOLD EUROPE (France) as the sole distributor and official service centre for CARRIER TRANSICOLD Transport refrigeration systems in Ghana with a team of well-trained technicians trained by our partners from CARRIER TRANSICOLD EUROPE (FRANCE).

The company’s mission is to offer customers a one-stop-shop for all customized truck bodies and refrigeration solutions with uncompromising quality products to improve the performance of their business.

In 2018, Addfra Limited received the Best Solutions Provider award from Carrier Transicold, France. In 2020 and 2021, we also received the Outstanding Refrigeration Company of the Year award from the Ghana Agriculture and Agro-Processing Awards Scheme. Later in 2021, we received the Excellent Market Award from Carrier Transicold.

ADDFRA has clients like Stallion Group (Hyundai Motors), Japan Motors, Toyota Ghana, Tata Africa Holdings, Mac Ghana (Isuzu Trucks), Rana Motors, CFAO Equipment Ghana, Silver Star Auto Ltd, VEFSOL, Shoprite Ghana, Masco Food (KFC), Fanmilk (Danone Ghana), Transmed Ghana, Frosty Bite, Otaten Hiring Services, Tanink Ghana and many others.