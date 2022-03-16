Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah, has completely shaved her hair for what is being described as a career-defining role in an upcoming movie titled The Big Six.

She shared her hairless photo in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

According to her, she loves her character in the upcoming movie.

She wrote: “I love my character. THE BIG SIX…Loading …From Famous multimedia…”

Roselyn joins some of the world’s greatest actresses in history who were brave enough to go bald to bring their characters in a movie to life.”

Among some of these women are Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Demi More (G.I. Jane), Halle Berry (Nappily Ever After, Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Natalie Portman in V For Vendetta film.

Currently one of Ghana’s screen household names, she is known for her acting talent. She co-won Ghana Movie Awards in 2010 and has since remained a big brand.