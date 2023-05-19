Kumawood actress Portia Asare has rubbished reports of being in the grips of police owing to her connection with an embattled travel and tour agency.

Portia was mixed up in the fiasco since she played the role as a brand ambassador for the company which is currently answerable to the police.

Multiple clients called out the company for what they said is scam after failing to secure their travel needs despite paying huge amounts with the initial deposit being GHS10,000.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police and the executives of the company were arrested.

Rumours went rife that Portia was picked up together with the CEO and his wife, but she has described the reports as false.

She shared a video of her shopping to drum that she is free and not caged as speculated.

According to her, there is no bad publicity so she is unperturbed about her name flying in the negative news.

She, however, did not comment on the scam allegations, but as far as she’s concerned, she is a free woman who has no business with the disappointed clients.

