The Executive Committee of CAF on Thursday held a meeting, chaired by President Dr Patrice Motsepe, in Algiers.

EXCO was updated about the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) between CAF and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (“SAFF”) and is excited about the huge potential of the mutual benefits between the parties.

The Executive Committee noted the progress that is being made in Cote d’Ivoire in preparations for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (“CAN”) Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

President Motsepe expressed his gratitude to the Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara and Prime Minister Patrick Achi for the cooperation and commitment to ensuring that the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 is world-class.

The EXCO announced that the Official Draw of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 will be conducted on Thursday, 12 October 2023.

On the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, the Executive Committee approved the format, dates of the Qualifiers. The new format has been adapted in line with FIFA’s expanded FIFA World Cup format and will involve all the 54 Member Associations of CAF who will be divided into nine (9) Groups.

Winners of each Group will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The four best runners-up (from the Groups) will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner (CAF Play-Off tournament) will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

Approved Dates: FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers:

Dates Round 13-21 Nov 2023 FIFA WC 2026 – MD 1 & MD 2 3-11 Jun 2024 FIFA WC 2026 – MD 3 & MD 4 17-25 Mar 2025 FIFA WC 2026 – MD 5 & MD 6 1-9 Sep 2025 FIFA WC 2026 – MD 7 & MD 8 6-14 Oct 2025 FIFA WC 2026 – MD 9 & MD 10 10-18 Nov 2025 CAF play-off tournament Mar 2026 FIFA play-off tournament *Match Day (MD)

The Executive Committee announced that the Official Draw of the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers will be on Wednesday 12 July 2023 in Cotonou, Benin – the night before the 45th CAF Ordinary General Assembly.

CAF Women’s Champions League 2023 Host

The Executive Committee announced Côte d’Ivoire as the next host country of the CAF Women’s Champions League 2023. The staging of the CAF Women’s Champions League 2023 will enable Côte d’Ivoire to test the facilities that will be used for next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

The dates will be confirmed in due course.