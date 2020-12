Veteran Ghanaian actor, Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has graduated from Bible school.

Photos sighted on social media by Adomonline.com suggest the actor graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from My Life Theology University in Accra.

Waakye who granted an interview to the media present at his graduation said he wasn’t surprised by his next phase of life because many men of God have told him about it.

Checkout some of the graduation photos below: