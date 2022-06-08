Tyrone Marhguy, one of the Rastafarian students who had admission issues at the Achimota School, has allegedly assaulted his father.

Tyrone is said to have allegedly slashed his father, Tereo Marhguy’s hand following an argument.

However, Mr Marhguy has said he won’t report his son to the police.

This, according to him, is because he cannot authenticate what exactly his son used on his hand, causing it to bleed.

He added as much as possible he wants the issue to be resolved as a family matter, hence, sent videos to his close associates to advise Tyrone about his crude, disrespectful behaviour.

“I had people telling me to go report my son to the police station but I won’t report him. Because when you go to the police station, they will ask what object he used to slash my hands and as I am talking to you, I have no idea what he used, he held my hand after our fight and I saw the bruises later and so I don’t know whether I hit my hand or what exactly he used to slash my hands,” he told Adom News Kasiebo is Tasty.

Tyrone Iras Marghuy, one of the boys whose brilliance won the admiration of many when their case flooded the internet in 2021, has been described by his father as a disrespectful child.

In a video, it showed the father displaying a bloodied hand, speaking about how he got the blisters after he confronted Tyrone for spoiling his sister’s tablet.

But Mr Marghuy said he has no idea how the video landed on social media.

“I only shared the video with my relatives to advise my son as this is not the first time he is behaving this way and so I don’t know how it landed on social media and who did that. I am very sad about this development,” he cried.

Asked if his son smokes, Tereo Marghuy said “my son doesn’t smoke nor drink, I can put down my life that he doesn’t smoke.”