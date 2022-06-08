A special Aide to Togbe Afede XIV, Dr Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, has reacted to Paul Adom-Otchere’s claim that the Paramount Chief and the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli attended 39 out of 242 meetings of the Council of State.

According to him, the attacks by the host of Good Evening Ghana are “a waste of intellectual resources and tongue, for the respected wise King, Togbe Afede XIV”.

In a statement, Togbe Afede’s special aide accused Mr Adom-Otchere and his paymasters of putting “their stomachs ahead of everything” they do.

“It is also very unfortunate that to the jaundiced eye, everything is yellow,” Dr Apetorgbor stated in his statement.

Mr Adom-Otchere had stated on his show that, “of the 48 months, the Council of State held 242 meetings of which Togbe Afede XIV attended 39 [meeting]; it constituted 16 percent.”

He added, “the Council of State is paid every month and he [Togbe Afede] took all his salaries, of which he is entitled to it. In giving us the narrations, he should have stated that he was unable to attend all the meetings of the Council of State, yet he took all his salaries including his car loan, a waiver from Ghana Ports and Harbour’s Authority to import cars…the amount of monies government [took] off the loans that were paid to the Council of State members are more than the GH¢365k he is talking about, for a person who only attended 16 percent of Council of State meetings.”

This, Dr Apetorgbor challenged the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited to prove otherwise.

Read full statement:

UNSUBSTANTIATED CLAIMS BY MR. PAUL ADOM OTCHERE HOST OF ‘GOOD EVENING GHANA’ METRO TV PROGRAM REFERS:

I consider it a waste of intellectual resource and tongue, for the respected wise King, Togbe Afede XIV, to respond to unethical and ignorant Paul Adom Otchere and his promoters, who put their stomachs ahead of everything.

It is also very unfortunate that to the jaundiced eye, every thing is yellow.

But it is worth noting the following for the records and to challenge Paul Adom Otchere and his paymasters to prove otherwise: