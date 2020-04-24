As Ghana’s first National Chief Imam, who has held the position since 1993, celebrates his 101 years Birthday yesterday, let’s take a look at some of his achievements as a National Chief Imam and photos of Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu as a young man.

When it dawned on Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu that it was a divine call for him to serve Islam and Muslim communities, he finally accepted the position as the acting Greater Accra Regional Chief Imam until 1993, when he was ceremoniously appointed as the National Chief Imam of Ghana to head the Ghanaian Muslim Communities.

Achievements

The accomplishments of Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at a glance:

1. The establishment of the Office of the National Chief Imam of Ghana in 1992

2. Engineered the realisation and manifestation of two (2) national holidays for Muslims in the official calendar of the Republic of Ghana

3. Establishment of seven Islamic schools; the Answaru-Deen Islamic School Complex, in the Greater Accra region.



A young Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

4. Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Self -trained, educated, sponsored and empowered over 50 well disciplined and taught students in Islamic studies and they have become force to reckon in the Muslim community in Ghana who have excelled in the field of Islamic knowledge and jurisprudence

5. Personally promoted Islamic education and encouraged the establishment of a unique system of education in Ghana, the marriage of traditional Islamic institutions and secular education to promote the acquisition of both.

6. Personally promoted and encouraged mutual understanding, dialogue and peaceful coexistence between religions (Interfaith relations) and intra religious believe (sects).

7.Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Self-sponsored (financially) hundreds of students to attain circular education in Ghana and abroad.

8. The establishment of an educational Trust Fund to support brilliant but needy students; the Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Education Trust Fund (SONSETFUND) www.sonsetfundgh.org

9. The establishment of an organisation that promotes peace, unity and sustainable peace in Ghana and abroad; the Islamic Peace and Security Council of Ghana (IPASEC) www.ipasecgh.org

10. The establishment of an orphanage to look after the education and welfare of homeless Muslim kids in Ghana; the Nuuru Usmaniya Foundation for Humanitarian Services and Development (NUSMA

11. The establishment of a first class educational complex in Kasoa, Central Region; Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Educational Complex

12. Engineered the attraction of the financier organis­­­ation (Hunan Development International Foundation-HUDAI from Turkey) on the ongoing construction of the National Mosque at Kawo Kudi, Kanda, Accra.

13. Personally officiated over 5000 marriages in Ghana alone

14. Led funeral prayers on over 4000 Muslims in Ghana.

15. Personally officiated over the naming ceremonies of over 10,000 Muslim children.

16. He was decorated with honors by the premier nation’s university, the University of Ghana, Legon in 2006 with doctorate degree for his works in humanities, teaching, impacting knowledge and peaceful activities.

17. Several other local and foreign universities awarded Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu with doctorate degrees.