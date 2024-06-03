Acer Middle East is all geared up to showcase its line-up of exciting innovations and solutions that empower users to embrace the future, forge robust relationships with existing partners and strike up new alliances with stakeholders from across the region at GITEX Africa (www.GITEXAfrica.com), taking place between May 29-31 in Marrakech, Morocco.

To celebrate its participation, Acer is demonstrating two hero gaming products – Nitro V 15 and Predator Helios Neo 16 – both cutting-edge gaming devices featuring the latest Intel 14th Gen CPUs and top of the line NVIDIA 40 series GPUs. They also come equipped with pre-installed software to optimize gaming performance and cooling (NitroSense and PredatorSense). In addition, Acer will be exhibiting Aspire 3 – an everyday PC that enables individuals to be productive with a long battery life, a powerful i7 processor and an FHD display.

Acer’s participation at GITEX Africa is in line with its strategic focus to showcase their latest product innovation and service offerings. During the event, Acer aims to connect with decision-makers from across industries, including government and other complementary sectors, who share a common goal of enhancing the IT industry and are interested in ensuring the effective and beneficial use of their technology products.

Commenting on the occasion, Michele Montecchio of Acer Middle East said: “We are thrilled to be taking part in GITEX Africa, proudly displaying our global expertise in developing cutting-edge innovation and technology that can become the catalyst for a progressive and prosperous future for Africa and its people. Our line-up of the latest Acer devices and services at the event are in alignment with Acer’s strategic emphasis to supply and serve the African market in the long-term, enabling the growth of robust IT infrastructure – especially around healthcare and education sectors – and thereby unlocking the tremendous opportunities across the continent. We look forward to witnessing the major positive impact Acer’s strategic presence will have on the region’s technology landscape.”

Bringing together industry leaders, disruptive innovators, technology enthusiasts and experts from around the world, GITEX Africa 2024 connects tech titans, governments, start-ups, investors and global innovation hubs to accelerate a dynamic technology future for the continent.

Recognized as the world’s next biggest digital economy, Africa is expected to see tech investment soar from US $115 billion to $712 billion over the next 25 years, and represents the biggest opportunity for growth for Acer – with revenues anticipated to double year on year.

Acer’s growing footprint in the continent comes at a time when technical skills across majority of African countries have seen a healthy increase in availability due to the expansion of the tech industry, allowing more young talents to upskill and be ready for the future.

