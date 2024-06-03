Legendary Ghanaian actor, journalist, and former Information Minister Fritz Baffour has said Ghanaians prefer to celebrate frivolous individuals.

In his view, “tend to focus more on politics and other trivial matters than on recognizing the good among us”.

Mr. Baffour made the comment press soiree held in honour of Ghanaian photographer James Barnor at the Ghana Club in Accra on Friday, May 31.

On June 6, 2024, the renowned Ghanaian photographer James Barnor will celebrate his 95th birthday. He is currently in Ghana to mark this milestone with the James Barnor 95 Festival.

The James Barnor 95 Festival is a tribute to cultural heritage and artistic innovation.

While honouring the iconic photographer, the festival also aims to create a lasting impact on the Ghanaian arts and cultural scene.

Mr. Baffour who was a special guest at the event said James Barnor has not been adequately celebrated.

“Ghanaians have not celebrated our icons enough. We tend to focus more on politics and other trivial matters than on recognizing the good among us… This is a great country… When you talk about Ghana, you talk about the people, our culture, and our traditions. That is Ghana. So, when we have individuals who highlight these powerful aspects of us, we should celebrate them.

“But we don’t…we celebrate fools, foolish people…people who have not achieved anything, we celebrate people who are like fireflies. Instead, people who shine the light all their lives like this man who is 95 years old and is still talking and encouraging people to do the right are not celebrated”.

The former member of Parliament for Ablekuma South advised that “Ghanaians need a sense of direction that will make us proud of who we are.

“There is so much separation in the country and I blame Politics for that…we must learn to tolerate each other and learn to work with each other”.

