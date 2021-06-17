Two persons have died with others injured after an Intercity STC bus ran into a faulty articulated truck on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The incident, according to reports, occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

The Suhum Police Command who confirmed the incident said both vehicles were travelling from Kumasi towards Accra,

The MAN Diesel Articulated truck with registration number GC-7150-11 on reaching a section of the road at Akim Asafo about 12:00 am developed a mechanical fault.

The driver, the 45-year-old driver, Abdul Raman Haruna, was said to have abandoned the truck with neither a triangle to warn other motorists nor lodge a complaint with the police.

Consequently, at about 2:30 am, 60-year-old Victor Quest who was driving the Intercity STC Scania Marcopolo bus with registration number GE-8136-16 ran into it.

Mr Quest and his second driver, Joshua Tay, according to the police, died on the spot, leaving passengers including a police escort, G/Cpl Felix Appiah with service No. 46031 injured.

They were, however, rushed to the Kibi Government Hospital Hospital for treatment with the bodies of the deceased deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.