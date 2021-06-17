Mohammed Ahmed Polo has waded into the Black Stars’ lack of goal-scoring debate after the latter’s two friendly matches.

The senior national team, the Black Stars have dominated the local media headlines after failing to score in the friendly games against Morocco and Ivory Coast.

Ghana lost to Morocco away before playing 0-0 drawn game against Ivory Coast in the final encounter at the Cape Coast Stadium.

According to the 1978 AFCON winner, the team needs a forward that will be a menace to opposition defenders and also create spaces for his teammates to get into scoring positions.

“The only thing is, though I don’t know where and how we can get one, we need a standing and competent striker,” Polo, a 1978 Afcon winner told Kumasi FM.

“A striker that can disturb the defense of our opponents because looking at our current strikers, we don’t have one.

“We just need a complete striker, who can put fear in the defense line of the opponent; which will make it easier for our other strikers or players to score,” the former Hearts of Oak boss added.

The Black Stars have struggled to score goals in the absence of Asamoah Gyan, who hasn’t played for the national team in over two years.

Ghana will begin its 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in September at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.