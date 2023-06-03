About fifteen people are in critical condition after two Sprinter mini buses collided head-on at Akorabokrom close to Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region.

Eyewitnesses say the two vehicles were overspeeding on a rainy night on the Kumasi-Bibiani road when one lost control.

This is the second accident in one week at the same spot.

Luv Fm’s Erastus Asare Donkor, who assisted in sending some of the critically wounded to the Nyinahin Government Hospital, reported they met a hospital with no electricity while medical officers attended to the injured on the bare floor.

The medical officers at the Nyinahin Government Hospital had a hectic time attending to the critically injured.

A number of them whose conditions were severe, were transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

