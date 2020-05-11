The Bono East Regional Police have retrieved GH¢234,000 of the over GH¢600,000 which was stolen after a bullion van, which was transporting the money to an undisclosed destination, was attacked.

The police have also arrested one person after he claimed ownership of the vehicle which was used by the robbers.

The robbery occurred last Friday evening at Mmaampehia, near Techiman in the Bono East Region.

Confirmation

The Bono East Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Djan Kyere, who confirmed the incident to the Daily Graphic on Sunday, said the robbers, armed with guns, attacked the van about 5.30 p.m., wounding the driver and the policeman on board before fleeing with the booty.

On the van, with registration number GT 3181-W, were the driver, identified as Frank Agyeman, Lance Corporal Yussif Abubakar and an official of the bank, Sampson Kofi Sarfo.

According to him, the robbers left behind GH¢39,000 in the van, while GH¢195,000 was retrieved when the vehicle used by the robbers was intercepted at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region.

Sharing booty

Mr Kyere explained that after attacking the vehicle and making away with the money, the robbers sped off and later parked their saloon car in front of an uncompleted gari processing factory at Akomadan to share their booty.

He said while they were sharing the money, they were spotted by a police guard, who called for reinforcement for their arrest.

He said when the police reinforcement arrived, the robbers had run away, leaving behind the saloon car they had used for the robbery.

During a search in the car, the police found GH¢195,000, a 3G rifle and a pump action gun.

The robbers, however, went away with the AK 47 rifle they had seized from L/Cpl Abubakar and the gun they had used in their operation.

One arrest

Mr Kyere said somebody showed up to claim ownership of the vehicle used by the robbers and he was arrested for interrogation.

The victims of the robbery, who were rushed to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, were treated and discharged, while the bullion van has been towed to the Techiman Police Station.

The regional police commander added that the police were investigating the matter.

He said the robbers were believed to be hiding in the Ashanti Region.