NPP delegates in the Bono Region have retained Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, as the party’s regional chairman.
Mr. Baffoe had 173 votes out of the total valid votes cast to beat Konlaabig Rasheed who is the incumbent Regional Organiser.
With 10 positions up for grabs, the 26 aspirants were made up of 23 men and three women.
Earlier, EC officials had refused to allow delegates from some three constituencies to vote because of a court injunction that had been placed on them. This was after 9 out of the 12 constituencies in the region had finished voting.
But some delegates were not happy with the turn of events.
To prevent chaos, the Chairman of the Election Committee, Kwabena Oppong, announced that the committee had not been served with any injunction and stated that the delegates from the three constituencies would be allowed to vote.
This subsequently resulted in two different results; the first from the Election Committee which involved all the 12 constituencies and the second from the Electoral Commission with only 9 constituencies.
Find the full results from the Bono Region below:
1st result is from elections committee involving all 12 constituencies.
2nd result is from the EC involving only 9 constituencies.
CHAIRMAN
Kwame Baffoe-173,126 (Incumbent)
Konlaabig Rasheed-84, 80
1st VICE CHAIRMAN
Joseph Mensah-181,149 (Incumbent)
Nana Atta Fena-19,18
Kwadwo Agyekum -25,22
Prince Kofi Nchira -32,17
2nd VICE CHAIRMAN
Henry Oppong -106,101
Kate Nana Yaa Amponsah Agyare -151,106
SECRETARY
Kofi Ofosu Boateng-137,108 (Incumbent)
Franklin Osei-Antw-85,68
Ebenezer Asare Baffour-35,30
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Isaac Kwame Benkae-120,98
Ebenezer Anane-61,48
Stephen Opuni Anane -17,17
Randy Ashraf -59,43
ORGANIZER
Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah -151,115
Darlington Bill Boampong -15,13
Bashiru Hassan Adams -91,78
WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
Doris Asomah -169,142
Dorothy Ama Amponsah-89,65 (Incumbent)
YOUTH ORGANIZER
Shadrach Abrefa Mensah -90,76
Abdul-Razack Oppong-166, 130
TREASURER
Alhaji Issaka Issa-139,125 (Incumbent)
Anthony Yeboah -120,82
NASARA COORDINATOR
Alhaji Osman Faisal -138,111 (Incumbent)
Alhaji Bashiru Wahab-117,93
Total – 204
Rejected – 1