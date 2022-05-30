NPP delegates in the Bono Region have retained Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, as the party’s regional chairman.

Mr. Baffoe had 173 votes out of the total valid votes cast to beat Konlaabig Rasheed who is the incumbent Regional Organiser.

With 10 positions up for grabs, the 26 aspirants were made up of 23 men and three women.

Earlier, EC officials had refused to allow delegates from some three constituencies to vote because of a court injunction that had been placed on them. This was after 9 out of the 12 constituencies in the region had finished voting.

But some delegates were not happy with the turn of events.

To prevent chaos, the Chairman of the Election Committee, Kwabena Oppong, announced that the committee had not been served with any injunction and stated that the delegates from the three constituencies would be allowed to vote.

This subsequently resulted in two different results; the first from the Election Committee which involved all the 12 constituencies and the second from the Electoral Commission with only 9 constituencies.

Find the full results from the Bono Region below:

1st result is from elections committee involving all 12 constituencies.

2nd result is from the EC involving only 9 constituencies.

CHAIRMAN

Kwame Baffoe-173,126 (Incumbent)

Konlaabig Rasheed-84, 80

1st VICE CHAIRMAN

Joseph Mensah-181,149 (Incumbent)

Nana Atta Fena-19,18

Kwadwo Agyekum -25,22

Prince Kofi Nchira -32,17

2nd VICE CHAIRMAN

Henry Oppong -106,101

Kate Nana Yaa Amponsah Agyare -151,106

SECRETARY

Kofi Ofosu Boateng-137,108 (Incumbent)

Franklin Osei-Antw-85,68

Ebenezer Asare Baffour-35,30

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Isaac Kwame Benkae-120,98

Ebenezer Anane-61,48

Stephen Opuni Anane -17,17

Randy Ashraf -59,43

ORGANIZER

Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah -151,115

Darlington Bill Boampong -15,13

Bashiru Hassan Adams -91,78

WOMEN’S ORGANIZER

Doris Asomah -169,142

Dorothy Ama Amponsah-89,65 (Incumbent)

YOUTH ORGANIZER

Shadrach Abrefa Mensah -90,76

Abdul-Razack Oppong-166, 130

TREASURER

Alhaji Issaka Issa-139,125 (Incumbent)

Anthony Yeboah -120,82

NASARA COORDINATOR

Alhaji Osman Faisal -138,111 (Incumbent)

Alhaji Bashiru Wahab-117,93

Total – 204

Rejected – 1