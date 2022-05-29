The matchday 31 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia with some intriguing results.

Two times Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park were held to a 2-2 draw against struggling Dreams FC.

At the El Wak Stadium, high-flying Legon Cities were held to a 1-1 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Medeama SC at the Akoon Park were tamed by Asante Kotoko, who were touted to lose against the Yellow and Mauve side.

The Porcupine Warriors picked all points to extend their lead on the league log.

AshantiGold SC at the Obuasi Len Stadium were also held to a 2-2 draw against Accra Lions.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park relegated Elmina Sharks with a 3:0 win.

West African Football Academy [WAFA] at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope were held to a 1-1 draw Bechem United.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United [RTU] were to a goalless game against struggling Techiman Eleven Wonders.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, King Faisal were held to a 1-1 draw game against two times Ghana Premier League winners, Great Olympics.

Reigning champions, Hearts of Oak will host Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full results below:

Aduana Stars 0-0 Dreams FC

Legon Cities 1-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Medeama SC 0-2 Asante Kotoko

AshantiGold SC 2-2 Accra Lions

Berekum Chelsea 3-0 Elmina Sharks

WAFA SC 1-1 Bechem United

RTU FC 0-0 Techiman XI Wonders

King Faisal 1-1 Great Olympics

Hearts of Oak v Karela United [Monday]

Asante Kotoko sit top of the Premier League table with 59 points with Bechem United and Medeama SC sitting 2nd and 3rd respectively with 50 points with Hearts of Oak sitting 4th with 47 points.

In the relegation zone, Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks sit 16th, 17th, and 18th positions respectively.