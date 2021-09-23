The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, has called for the intervention of an independent body in the case regarding missing-but-found Josephine Simons.

The outspoken politician has called on the Medical and Dental Council to lead a medical examination on the woman who was believed to be pregnant at the time of her alleged kidnap.

According to him, this will help ascertain whether the 28-year-old was indeed pregnant as being reported by her family or not.

He made the call on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating the Council’s intervention will also help put the matter to rest and bring a level of satisfaction to all parties.

“The Western Regional Minister has told us that medical examination by doctors at Axim indicates she was never pregnant but the family is saying otherwise.

“To help all of us, we can bring the issue to Accra since it has now become of national interest and on live tv, the Medical Council will conduct the examinations again for all of us to see the results,” he stated.

Abronye further urged the police to extend their scope of investigations and provide room for neighbours and other associates aside from the family who know about the woman to also testify as part of investigations.

His appeal comes after the Western Regional Minister and Takoradi MP, On Wednesday disclosed preliminary medical examinations at the Axim hospital indicated Mrs Simons was never pregnant at the time of her alleged kidnap.

A statement released by the Ghana Police Service and signed by its Head of Public Affairs, ACP Kwasi Ofori also confirmed the Minister’s comments.

Three persons have since been arrested for questioning on possible conspiracy charges.

