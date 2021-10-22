Rapper and songwriter, Eno Barony, has reacted to the latest trend of prophecies on celebrities as she reveals an encounter with one such prophet.

Some years back, she said she received a vision from a prophetess who claimed her action led to the demise of Major Maxwell Mahama.

She tweeted that she was informed by the said prophetess that bringing a coffin as a stage prop during the Ghana Meets Naija in 2017 was responsible for the late soldier’s death.

The prophetess told her that her scary ‘death and resurrections’ performance which made headlines for weeks was the cause of the Denkyira-Obuasi lynching which took place a day after her performance on May 29, 2017.

Her disclosure comes amid growing concerns about prophecies of doom from self-styled ‘Men of God’.

It also comes at the time discussions are ongoing about a prophecy that claimed dancehall musician Shatta Wale was going to die on October 18, 2021.

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah alias Jesus Ahuofe, who gave the prophecy, has since been arrested with Shatta Wale who wanted to make light the situation, landing himself in trouble.

That attempt has since gotten him and his two colleagues, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif and Eric Venator, remanded into police custody.

The trio had engaged in a shooting prank that left Ghanaians worried.