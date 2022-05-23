Political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as, A Plus, has stated that he grew up knowing Akufo-Addo as a principled man and still respects him for that reason.

A Plus explained that Akufo-Addo demonstrated proper leadership skills and principles as a politician who could help build Ghana.

“I grew up looking at Nana Akufo-Addo as a very principled person, as a great man. I still admire him a lot even though I’m not excited about his leadership, I have a lot of respect for him,” he stated.

A Plus added that he campaigned for candidate Akufo-Addo because of the potential he saw in him.

“… yes I campaigned for NPP to come to power, however, I’m not happy about everything that has happened.

“Those who don’t see anything wrong with Nana Akufo-Addo don’t know him, we know his capabilities and who he is and what he is capable of doing. We expect him not to be just an ordinary President, but we expected something different and that is why we are disappointed,” he reiterated.

The musician turned politician told Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning that, he constantly criticises Akufo-Addo because he knows him very well and believes he could have done better as President.

Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng added that the only thing that borders him, despite his admiration is that President Akufo-Addo failed to meet his expectation when he alleged that some of his appointees are corrupt.

A Plus revealed that he was happy with how the President initially reacted to his allegations thinking he (The President) would deal with such people as he always preached, but he later realised it was a setup to silence him.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, I only said somebody is corrupt and is not helping the government in any way, so we have to sit up and look at this and they said take him to the CID to conduct an investigation and I saw that there were lots of setups trying to silence me.

“Then other issues happened and those people are cleared, and I am disappointed everybody can be cleared except me,” A Plus lamented.