This is the moment a man smashes the windscreen of a Ferrari during a street brawl.

An onlooker captured the clip in the early hours of Saturday Morning, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The footage shows a man using what appears to be a pole-like object to smash the windscreen of white Ferrari parked in the street.

The man seems to be involved in an argument with people nearby.

After attacking the car he approaches a group of people and shouts “come on” and “let’s do it”.

He later picks up what looks like a bag of something from the road, which he uses to throw at the windscreen of the same sports car.

Onlookers can be heard screaming and shouting in the background as the argument breaks out in Deansgate, Manchester.

The onlooker who shared the clip said police were not called, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, video footage was captured of a gymgoer being brutally attacked with a dumbbell after refusing to give up the bench press.

Gary Reed, 46, was working out when an angry fitness fanatic stormed over to claim he had been waiting to use the piece of equipment at the gym in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Brit ex-pat, from Hastings, East Sussex, told the fellow Englishman that he wanted to finish his set and refused to give up the bench press, pointing to others available nearby.

Gary said the other man appeared to have accepted the situation but moments later he returned with the 7in long 1kg metal dumbbell bar and cracked him in the face.

CCTV footage shows how Gary was lying on the bench before the stranger smashed him in the head with the metal bar part of the weights.

Shaken Gary staggered to his feet and then confronted the attacker as they began wrestling in front of the security cameras.

Speaking today from the hospital, Gary said he needed 60 stitches following the alleged assault last week.