Italy-based Ghanaian, Francis Wiredu, has disclosed that his friend persuaded his wife to divorce him despite securing a visa and flight ticket for her to come live with him in Italy.



According to him, his friend convinced her that he was probably cheating on her with another woman in Italy. His wife, believed him and eventually called it quit claiming that he never catered for her needs.



“I came to Ghana every two years. I have records of all the monies I’ve sent to her, but she told my family members that I wasn’t feeding her and that we had no communication. I sacrificed a lot to process her passport, visa and ticket. I even had to move into a new apartment because the old one was not big enough for the four of us. A week before her flight was due, she told my family that she was not interested in the marriage anymore,” he recounted.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Mr Wiredu advised couples in long-distance relationships to avoid rumours because they are mostly untrue.



He indicated that they are usually too busy to date other women. They are more concentrated on making money.



“Due to our jobs, we don’t find time to go out for such things. It is even difficult for me to go to the bar once a year. You are always tired,” he said.



He also mentioned that he will not engage in a long-distance relationship because “I won’t have that trust to keep her here while I stay in Italy.”