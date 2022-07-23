Self-acclaimed woman of God, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, claims she is going back to the old Agradaa.

Months back, the self-acclaimed woman of God was all over the news after she revealed that she has repented.

To prove that she has indeed repented, the former fetish priestess set her gods ablaze.

Aside from that, she got baptized in a pool and also changed her name from Nana Agradaa to Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng or Evangelist Mama Pat.

ALSO READ:

Unfortunately, the self-acclaimed woman of God claims she is going back to the old Agradaa.

In a video sighted online, the repented fetish priestess claimed she is going back to Nana Agradaa because there is no power in the name Evangelist Mama Pat and so people are no longer scared of her.

According to her, on the 2nd of August 2022, she will be going back to the old Nana Agradaa.