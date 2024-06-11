Aspiring independent presidential candidate in the upcoming general elections, Dr Sam Ankrah, has stated that Ghanaians would be hesitant to vote in December if they don’t see credible individuals on the ballot paper.

He was addressing the recent Global Analytics report which showed a decline in support for a third force outside the major parties New Patriotic Party (NDC) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews on Monday, he noted that the data recently shared does not reflect the reality on the ground.

He told the host Evans Mensah that the sentiments of voters, who want the best for the nation, have changed.

Dr Ankrah stated that the current political landscape has amplified the call for a third force outside the ruling party to change the fortunes of Ghana.

“For us to be able to do what we’re doing now, we need to first of all understand what the market says or what the electorates are saying. I’m sure if you conduct a poll here right now, you’ll get a different opinion as to what was shown.”

“Nine out of ten Ghanaians that I speak to would not vote if they don’t see credible candidates on the ballot box this time,” he told the host Evans Mensah.

He indicated that the economic circumstances many find themselves in, among other factors, and their sentiments heading into the 2024 elections differ from what the reports capture.

“People are sick and tired of the status quo. It’s a new era, it’s a new time. People aren’t looking at NDC or MPP. They are looking at a very good alternative to take the country forward.

“They’re sick and tired of the status quo. They’re sick and tired of the way we do our politics where certain cabal gets into governance. It’s as if a war has been won.”

“They share their spoils among themselves and then basically move on. At the end of the day, a four-year camp and no other Ghanaian has benefited apart from a little clique. And this is a status quo that we are looking to change,” Dr Ankrah added.

Also speaking on the show, Kofi Koranteng an aspiring presidential candidate added that he believes parties and movements outside of the two major parties would have an impact on the elections.

“We are campaigning and the people that we are pitching to are people who are disgruntled and don’t want to know about the system any more because they don’t believe in it,” he stated.