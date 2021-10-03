A 70-year-old woman and her grandson have been crashed to death by a speeding Sprinter Benz bus at Kasoa on the Accra-Kasoa Highway

According to information, the deceased and her grand son were crossing the Highway from Kasoa direction to the opposite side after coming from Mankessim.

Angry youth in the area vandalised the vehicle and nearly lynched the driver. It took the intervention of the Gomoa East Member of Parliament (MP) to save the driver.

In an interview with Adom News, the MP for Gomoa

East, Desmond De-graft Paitoo, who was a witness, revealed that the sprinter driver killed the woman and grandson on the spot.

He said the deceased could have survived if the driver was not speeding.