What do I want to be when I grow up? What should I be doing with my life? Did I choose the right career? You may be surprised that as you get older, you still find yourself asking the same old questions — questions that you thought you would’ve answered years ago. But how do you go about finding answers to such profound inquiries?

The truth is, you’re never going to know with 100 percent certainty that you’ve successfully found and fulfilled your life purpose. That said, there are some pretty obvious signs of whether or not you are on the right track. Check out these tips for determining if your current career aligns with your life’s work.

Here are 6 tiny signs you’ve finally discovered your life’s work:

1. You enjoy it.

Well now, this is a no-brainer, isn’t it? Do you like what you are doing? Are you doing it because you want to do it? Or have you tricked yourself into believing this is the only option for you?

2. It energizes you.

One surefire sign you’re not fulfilling your soul’s desires is the yawning that takes place the second you sit down at your desk. If you feel like your work day is sucking the life out of you, it probably is. Our life’s work energizes us. It brings out the passion and endless energy we can sustain over time.

3. Time flies by.

If you find yourself looking at the clock every 3 seconds, chances are you’re not aligned with what your soul wants to do. When we do what we love, the time flies by. We have to force ourselves to stop.

4. You’re a natural.

Does your work come to you fairly easily? Or do you find yourself forcing and stumbling? You already have the natural gifts required to face your life journey. Don’t force a square peg into a round hole.

5. It’s not just your job.

Your life’s work is not just what you do to make money. It’s also your hobby, your passion, and your life. If you gag at the thought of reading an industry magazine for fun, it’s probably time for a change.

6. You can’t stop sharing.

If your work truly ignites you, if it feeds your soul, you will not be able to stop talking about it. You will want your family, friends, and the entire world to share in your joy.

If these signs ring true for you, congratulations! You are spending your days doing what you love to do. If you’ve missed the mark, don’t worry. Just because you’re not yet where you want to be, it doesn’t mean you’ve made a mistake. You can never actually be on the wrong path. Your path unfolds in front of you with every choice that you make. You’ve most likely ended up in this situation to gain additional knowledge, skills, or other lessons before the next leg of your journey. Now that you know there is more you want to pursue in this lifetime, what will you do about it?