A 55-year-old woman, Abena Kwenuwa, has been found dead in her farm at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The deceased is reported to have left home at about 4:30 pm on Sunday without informing anyone and never returned home.

Following her absence, a search was mounted for her but to no avail.

However, a search in her farm led to the discovery of her basket which she uses to carry farm produce but no sign of her.

In an interview with Adom News, the Abusuapanyin of the deceased’s husband’s family, Odei Nyarkoh, said he believes Abena Kenuwa fell down when trying to carry her firewood.

Her lifeless body was later discovered by the Enyan Abaasa Police in the farmland.

She laid in a prone position beside a bunch of firewood with no cut or wound on her body.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei, the Abusuapanyin and an in-law to the deceased, Odei Nyarkoh, said he believes madam Kenuwa fell to her death in an attempt to carry the firewood.

Meanwhile, the Gyaasehene of Enyan Abaasa, Nana Kojo Okyere IV, also dispelled allegations that the deceased was murdered by her husband.

The deceased

ALSO READ:

The body has been conveyed to the Etuafoa Mortuary at Ajumako Mando for Preservation.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Police have since commenced investigations into the death.