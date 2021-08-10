Residents of Kenyase -Adwumam in the Kwabre East district of Ashanti Region have blocked the main Kenyase -Adwumam road in protest against its deplorable state.

The protest disrupted traffic on the stretch with the protesters mounting barriers and burning car tyres leaving commuters stranded.

Attempts by the police to control the protest were fiercely resisted.

There was a heated argument between the police and the protesting residents.

The police tried to disperse the demonstrators and remove the barricade but the angry protestors resisted the move.

It took the intervention of police re-enforcement to calm the situation.

Stone chips meant for the construction were left on the road.

The residents want the road fixed as promised by the government prior to the 2020 election.

According to the Unit Committee Chairman, Yaw Nsia, the contractor left the site after the election.