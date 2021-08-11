The one-week observation for late ex-Black Stars player, Godfred Yeboah, has been announced.

The first funeral rite for Mr Yeboah, known otherwise as TV3, will come off on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Fiapre Station, Sunyani.

The legendary player, popularly known as TV3, passed on in his home at Fiapre, a suburb of Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Mr Yeboah was 41 years old with the cause of death not immediately known.

He stayed with the Porcupine Warriors from 1999 to 2008 and left to Wa All Stars now Legon Cities after winning the 2007/2008 season with Kotoko.

