Love making can be extremely rewarding while it can also go completely wrong.

Whether you enjoy your session entirely depends on both of you. To ensure that you both enjoy that exclusive moment with your loved one, you must keep off some things.

1. Farting

Oops! This is so annoying. While it can be accidental, you must try as hard as possible not to let out that pungent gas while making love. Otherwise, it will spoil the moment and may also affect your self-esteem.

2. Missing the target

This is for men who can hardly differentiate between the two holes. Wait, who even does that? Anyway, be keen not to miss it as it can offend your woman or send the wrong message.

3. Fall asleep

This is a grave sin when it comes to sex matters. It just shows how disinterested you are and you should not start it if you are already feeling sleepy.

4. Calling another person’s name

If you want to lose someone for good, dare call another person’s name during sex. If you are not sure of what will come out of your mouth, keep it shut.

5. Your phone

You will have all the time to chat with friends and answer those phone calls. But in the meantime, you had better concentrate on making love and giving your partner their out-of-this-world sexual encounter.

6. Reciprocate the favour

If they gave you an oral job, be ready to pay back. Otherwise, it will be so mean of you. Also, if you happen to cum earlier, do not leave your partner unattended. Ensure they also climax through other ways besides penetration.

7. Dry penetration

Ouch! This really hurts and every guy ought to get this clearly in their minds. The fact that you are hard enough does not necessarily mean that it’s time to slide into her honey pot yet. Ensure she is wet enough or make use of the lube.

8. Crying

Hahaha! Funny, right? At times women get so hysterical during love-making that they even cry. Please hold back those tears and preserve them for some other sad occasion. Crying will only put him off since he may be worried that he hurt you.