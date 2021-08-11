France legend, Marcel Desailly, has shockingly revealed that he was left frustrated after some corrupt officials frustrated his attempt to re-develop the El-Wak Sports Stadium into a modern facility.

The El-Wak Stadium has been left in a poor state and has seen no facelift in the past years.

According to the former Chelsea defender, he tried to meet the right people to discuss his plans but no one was willing to open up.

“It was hell trying to find out who exactly it belongs to,” Desailly told Joy Sports.

“From the military side and others. My aim was not to take the place for myself, considering the military are the ones that use the place for some official duties.

“But the guys were not opening up. We are corrupt, I have to say the truth!”

The former AC Milan star said he had hoped to redevelop the El-Wak Stadium to accommodate more sporting facilities.

“I had the model. El-Wak needed commercial spaces around, just as I had done at Lizzy, reorganise the sports facilities because there was handball, basketball,” he noted.

“I could create a pool as well as the track around it, a gym just to be able to bring income to maintain the sports facility.”

Desailly was born in Ghana to Ghanaian parents but decided to play for France after relocating to the European country at a young age.

The 52-year-old won the FIFA World Cup, Euros and the Confederations Cup in what was a trophy-laden international career with France.

He later returned to Ghana to invest in grassroots football by building the Lizzy Sports Complex at East Legon in Accra.

Desailly added that Ghanaian officials must be “more open” to people who want to redevelop facilities in the national interest.