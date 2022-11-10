Curtis James Jackson III, American rapper and producer popularly known as 50 Cent, has announced plans to release a movie series based on notorious Nigerian internet fraudster, Ramon Abass.

Best known as Hushpuppi, Abass was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in June 2020, for defrauding over 1.9 million people, majority of whom were Americans.

He was afterwards extradited to the United States for trial on July 3, the same year.

As earlier reported by The PUNCH, a United States District Court sitting at the Central District of California on Monday sentenced Hushpuppi to 11 years and three months’ after he was found guilty of laundering proceeds of a school financing scam, business email compromise and other fraudulent cyber schemes.

The 37 years old had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him during the trial.

Sharing pictures of the convict, 50 Cent made it known via his Instagram account on Wednesday that he was working on a movie project based on Hushpuppi’s story.

The G-Unit Records founder wrote in the caption, “For my scammers I gotta do this one. Hushpuppi series coming soon! GLG, Green Light Gang I don’t miss. #Bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #gunitfilmandtv.”