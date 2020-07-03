A 5-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted by a shop attendant at Sakumono in Accra.

The girls family say the 16-year-old perpetrator sodomized their daughter who was on errands to buy ice cubes.

The victim who had a hard time narrating her ordeal said the accused “removed all her dress, used broom to sweep the floor and put something in her buttocks’.

After the obscene act, he instructed her to lie to her parents that she fell, when they inquire about her sudden strange movement.

READ ALSO

Meanwhile, the victim’s grandfather who had sent her on the errand said the case was reported to the police a day after the incident but four months after, nothing has been done.

According to him, the police asked both families to settle the issue at home since they couldn’t verify the age of the accused who claimed he had no birth certificate.

Accra Regional Coordinator for Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Supt Alice Awarikaro, speaking on the issue, admits the police investigator has done a very poor job.