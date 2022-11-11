Ghanaian singer King Promise has in six weeks toured more than 20 cities for his 5 Star world tour that has since inundated the social media space.

Following the release of his 5 Star album that dropped on July 22, 2022, King Promise touched base with his fans abroad shutting down venues in many cities around the world.

The 5 Star world tour commenced in New York on September 24, before it travelled through Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Hamburg, London, Amsterdam, and Berlin among other notable cities that gave him a sold-out status.

Meanwhile, at the climax of the tour in London on November 9, music stars Wizkid, Headie One, WSTRN, and Camidoh graced the stage to thrill the mammoth crowd that was jamming at King Promise’s event.

In Amsterdam, King Promise gave out an electrifying performance with the fans asking the “oh Yeah” singer to make it an annual fair in the city. Holland-based rapper Chivv was present to entice the zealous fans.

The 5 Star album features music stars such as Bisa Kdei, Omah Lay, and Patoranking. It continues with American rappers Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper, British music ensemble, WSTRN, and Ghanaian-Germany-based rapper, Frenna.

Nonetheless, King Promise, after encountering and experiencing his far-from-home fanbase said “this is one of the things I used to dream about, and it’s happening.” He further thanked God for putting his music career up the ladder.

“I’m emotional right now. Prayed for days like this. #5StarWorldTour ! A big success. Love to anyone who saw me in any of the cities. Love you guys for real. Thank you, London. Last night was special. Big love to all my family who pulled up to support. Till next time, Keep streaming the album,” he said.

Meanwhile, King Promise is set to hold the 3rd edition of his annual music festival, Promiseland on December 23, 2022 in Ghana.

Check out some of the highlights of King Promise’s 5 star world tour below:

King Promise in New York

King Promise in Washington DC for 5 Star tour

King Promise in Atlanta for 5 Star tour

King Promise in Chicago for 5 Star tour

King Promise in Boston, Massachusetts for 5 Star tour

King Promise in Stockholm for 5 Star tour

King Promise in Copenhagen for 5 star tour

King Promise in Hamburg, Germany, for 5 Star tour

King Promise in Berlin for 5 Star tour

King Promise in Amsterdam for 5 Star tour

King Promise in Paris for 5 Star world tour

King Promise in Birmingham for 5 Star world tour

King Promise climaxes 5 Star world tour in London

MORE: