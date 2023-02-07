Five students of the Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School (SHS) in the Ejura-Sekyeredumase District of the Ashanti Region are currently under intensive care after their school’s dining hall roofing reportedly ripped off and collapsed on them.

The incident is said to have happened on Monday evening after rains and strong winds battered the weakened structure when the students were having supper.

According to an eyewitness, the students were taking turns to eat at the dining hall when the rains set in and forced majority of them to seek shelter at the dining hall.

But the strong winds accompanying the rain ripped off the roof and caved in on the students.

While a number of the students managed to escape, about 40 of them who were trapped in the collapsed structure suffered various injuries, with five of them currently under intensive care.

Some students sustained injuries to their legs. The injured students are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Fire Service Commander for the Ejura Municipal, DO3 Isaac Adu Yaw, who visited the scene revealed that residents are at risk of having their structures collapsing after strong winds swept through the community over the weekend.

He added that the Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service have begun preliminary investigations to recommend solutions.

For now, the students have been asked to stay away from the hall.