The Fourth Edition of the Accra International Book Festival will take place from October 28 to 30.

The Afro-Book Festival is expected to bring together both local and international writers, scientists, politicians, musicians, poets and artists to discuss topical issues of interest to the global audience.

The full programme and event details will not be announced until the end of August 2021, the Accra International Book Festival has said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the Afro-Book Festival, this year’s event will range from online author talks, workshops, and readings to some in-person events, albeit socially distanced, audiences.

“The prevailing situation in Ghana and the world in terms of the havoc being wrecked by the Covid-19 is not lost on us as an organisation. We will insist on the observance of the Covid-19 protocols at all our events,” the statement read.

While last year proved challenging for many Book Festivals across the world, it also opened up some exciting opportunities for others.

The Accra International Book Festival said it learned some useful lessons last year and it will build on the knowledge to produce quality programming this year.

“We will build on the success of the online Book Festival last year to deploy the necessary facilities for both online and in-person event in 2021,” the Afro-Book Festival said.

Founded in 2009, the Accra International Book Festival began on the University of Ghana campus and escalated its events in 2018.

Since then it has grown from strength to strength, providing an unparalleled platform for both local and international creatives every year.