The Ministry of Health has rejected claims that the government owes members of the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees’ Association eight months’ worth of allowances.

The Ghana Nurses and Midwife Trainees’ Association, has threatened to embark on a nationwide demonstration if the government failed to pay eight months of allowance arrears owed its members.

But, the Ministry in a press statement signed by its Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, said the claims by the group are false.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the public that it does not owe any student to the tune of eight months as stated in the press release from GNMTA, neither has the Ministry stopped the payment of trainee allowances to students of government health training institutions.

The Ministry, however, admitted to owing some three months of arrears but said it was on course to pay same.

It said, in the meantime, the Ministry has processed the payment for January, February, and March 2021 for continuing students, which has been approved by the Ministry of Finance for the Controller and Accountant General to release the funds.