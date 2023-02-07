Some 40 students of Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School in the Ashanti Region have sustained injuries after a make-shift dining structure collapsed on them.

Five of the students who suffered multiple fractures are under intensive care.

The incident occurred Monday evening after a rainfall.

Ejura-Sekyedomasi Municipal Fire Commander, DO3 Isaac Adu Yaw, suspects some structures were weakened by a torrential rain in the area last Friday.

