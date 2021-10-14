It’s normal to fight with a partner, but how do you make up afterwards? It’s important to be mature in how you handle a fight.

This means taking responsibility for your actions and apologizing for any wrongdoing. Communicate openly with your partner and make sure to be an effective listener.

When moving past the fight, give your partner positive attention and show that you’re willing to make changes for the benefit of your relationship.

Here are a few ways you can make up with your partner after a fight:

Give each other a massage

Fighting takes a toll on your muscles, your shoulders tense, your neck strains, your stomach knots.

Help each other relieve those stress-related aches and pains with a makeup massage that could lead to more.

Stroke his ego

Did you tick off his most unpleasant traits as if you’d written them down during your disagreement? If so, consider taking turns talking over each other’s best qualities.

Not only will it make you both feel on top of the world, but it will also remind you why you love each other in the first place.

Remove your clothes

Show each other just how much you care. Now’s the time to have the exact kind of dirty sex he’s been begging you for, or for him to cater to one of those fantasies you’ve been hinting at forever.

Transfer your need to “win” to a board game

In every couple, there’s one person who always needs to be right. If that’s you, challenge him to a board game, and try to “win” at something other than a fight.

If that’s him, suggest a game of strip poker or truth or dare. Because in that case, no one really loses.