The nominees’ list of the 2021 3Music Awards is finally out. Artistes and their works are up for awards across 20 categories.

The scheme introduced a new category, Artiste of the Year, and eight artistes were nominated.

These are Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, KiDi, Adina, Diana Hamilton, Stonebwoy, Medikal and Fameye.

Also for the EP of the Year, which was also introduced in 2021, eight works were selected.

They are Blue EP by KiDi, The Truth by Kofi Jamar, Contingency Plan by Camidoh, Ayalolo by Afriyie Wutah, Mood Swings by Edem, Seed by Gyakie and Lava Feels by Joey B.

MORE:

Full list below: