Approximately Three Hundred and Sixty-Seven (367) agricultural students and beginner agribusinesses from various agricultural colleges, farm institutes, and universities across Ghana have been selected to participate in the 7th edition of the annual AG-STUD Bootcamp.

The event, organized by Agrihouse Foundation, aims to provide career guidance and mentorship to participants and will run for six (6) days from Sunday, May 19 to Friday, May 24, 2024.

Participants include students from institutions such as Adidome Agric College, Asuansi Farm Institute, Damango Agric College, Ejura Agricultural College, Kwadaso Agric College, Wenchi Agricultural College, Ohawu Agric College, Fair River Agric Institute, Veterinary College, and Animal Health Production.

Additionally, students from universities such as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, Methodist University, University of Development Studies, All Nations University, Ghana Christian University College, University of Energy & Natural Resources, Central University, and University of Agricultural and Environmental Studies will also be part of the bootcamp.

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, expressed excitement for the increased participation of schools and beginner agribusinesses in this year’s bootcamp.

She noted that the event has benefitted over 6,000 participants over the past six years, with some starting their own agribusinesses and others gaining meaningful employment opportunities.

The focus of this year’s bootcamp is to accelerate efforts to enable, establish, shape mindsets, and open up more career opportunities for the growing numbers of agri-youth.

Participants will be engaged in innovative activities and practices aimed at helping them appreciate, embrace, and understand the full cycle of the agribusiness value chain and the diverse opportunities it presents.

Activities during the six-day bootcamp will include Agri-Ted Talk sessions, where practicing individuals and agribusinesses will share their career paths, Ag-voyages for experiential farm and corporate field tours, and mentorship sessions where participants will present their agribusiness ideas to mentors and coaches.

Key highlights of the bootcamp include the YES – WE CAN AGRI-INSPIRE session, where women farmers, rural producers, processors, and farmers with disabilities will share their resilience stories and business journeys.

Another highlight is the Group Students Business Presentation, where participants will present their business ideas to a panel of judges.

The bootcamp will also feature the Student’s Input Dealer Business Pitch, where individual students will have the opportunity to pitch their business development approach for managing an input dealer shop in the community.

Last year’s winner, Charlotte Yawa Sodzedo of Adidome Farm Institute, received full funding for a store rental and inputs worth 35,000ghc. This year’s winner is expected to receive an even larger prize package.

MORE: