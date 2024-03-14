A 31-year-old Nigerian, Okolo Chukwukadibia Jackson has been found guilty of trafficking a 16-year-old girl and three other females from Onitsha, Anambra State in Nigeria.

He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined five hundred penalty units (GH¢1,200). If he fails to pay the fine, he will serve an additional six-month term.

The convict illegally entered the country in 2021 and orchestrated the trafficking of his victims into Ghana on February 13, 2024.

He deceived them by claiming he would send them to Dubai to work as housemaids.

Below are the full facts of the case released by the Ghana Immigration Service.

1. On Tuesday, 12th March 2024, the Western Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service, led by its Regional Prosecutor, Senior Inspector Terah Allou, arraigned a 31-year-old Nigerian, Mr. OKolo Chukwukadibia Jackson, before the Kweikuma Gender Circuit Court in Takoradi, presided over by Her Honour, Naa Amerley Akowuah, on two counts of Human Trafficking and Illegal Entry.

2. The accused was convicted on his own plea, contrary to sections 2(1)/(2) of the Human Trafficking Act, 2005(ACT 694) as amended by section 1(1) of the Human Trafficking Act, 2009 and the section 2(1), and 52(1)(D) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (ACT 573) respectively.

4. Presenting the facts, the prosecution informed the court that the accused entered the country illegally in the year 2021 and has since remained so until his arrest at Aboi Nkwanta, Asankrangwa, in the Western Region.

5. According to the 16-year-old victim rescued, Madam Ella, one of the accomplices of the primary suspect recruited them in Nigeria under the guise of sending them to her brother, the primary suspect, in Dubai to serve as sales girls.

6. Investigations revealed that an amount of Six Hundred and Sixty-Eight Thousand Two Hundred Naira (N 668, 200) was sent by the accused from Ghana to the said Madam Ella, to cover the cost of their recruitment, lodging, feeding, and transportation from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Asankrangwa in the Western Region.

7. The victims arrived in Lagos on Sunday, 11th February 2024 through an agent and handed them over to a driver referred to as I.K. who accommodated them for the night. On the next day, I.K. put the rescued victim and the other three Nigerian girls into his car and brought them to Accra on Tuesday, 13th February 2024.

8. On the night of Thursday, 15th February 2024, I.K, arranged for Asankrangwa bound bus for the victims and gave Mr. Okolo Chukwukadibia’s contact number to the driver to arrange for the victims to call upon arrival.

9. Immediately after the accused had received them on the morning of Friday, the 16th of February, 2024, he singled the innocent 16-year-old girl out by taking her to a shrine to swear with an egg to the effect that, she would neither run away nor disclose whatsoever ordeal she suffers to anyone, else she will die.

10. The victim was finally taken to a whorehouse, and handed over to another Nigerian woman, allegedly called Madam Special, in charge of that brothel. Right in front of the victim, the accused paid Madam Special, an undisclosed amount of money in addition to giving her packages of condoms, after which the victim was directed to a room and ordered to begin working as a prostitute. The victim was further informed that the entire proceeds from her illicit trade go to Mr Okolo Chukwukadibia Jackson.

11. However, the victim on managing to escape from the clutches of the traffickers, chanced upon a Good Samaritan, name withheld for security reasons, who led her to the Asankrangwa Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service.

12. The Commander, C/Supt. Kwabena Agyei, upon receiving the report, instantaneously arranged to rescue the victims and arrest the perpetrators but unfortunately missed Madam Special.

13. During the interrogation, Mr. Okolo Chukwukadibia Jackson, admitted to having sent the other three victims to one Madam Gifty, who is also at large, in exchange for Eight Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢8500.00).

14. The Western Regional Command of the Service, in its quest to arrest the rest of the syndicate members and be able to save the other three Nigerian girls has put its investigative machinery across the Region on high alert.

15. The Service, through this publication is calling on the benevolence of the general public, especially its shareholders to be on the lookout for such suspicious characters within their vicinity and report them to the nearest Immigration Office for prompt action.

The Command continues to rely on the support of all to secure our borders, leading to a stable country and safe people.

