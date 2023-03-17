Three persons have been confirmed dead with three others sustaining various degrees of injuries after a Kia Rhino truck collided head-on with a DAF long vehicle truck with registration number GW 2738 Q along the Techiman-Kumasi highway.

Eyewitnesses say the accident occurred at about 1720hrs at Kuntunsu, a suburb of Techiman.

The unfortunate incident happened after the DAF truck burst a tyre resulting in the driver losing control before finally colliding with the Kia Rhino loaded with onion heading towards Kumasi.

It took a team of police MTTD and personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service several hours to get the dead body of the truck driver out of the ruined truck due to the extent of the damage.