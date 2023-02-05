Two cars burnt to ashes while another one was partially burnt within three hours on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

These incidents are said to have occurred at Winneba and Gomoa Adawkwa in the Central Region. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander, DO2 Kwesi Hughes, confirmed the unfortunate incident to Adom News.

He said the first car caught fire in the Winneba township while the second and third happened at Gomoa Adawkwa.

DO2 Hughes said two of the cars burnt to ashes.

He used the opportunity to caution drivers to do regular maintenance to avoid such accidents.

Below are pictures from the scene: